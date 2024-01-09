Hospital brings in the cash for the NHS
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity also received a visit from Her Royal Highness, Anne, Princess Royal, in September after the opening of a new maternity bereavement suite as a part of their award winning campaign, The Serenity Appeal.
Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager for DBTH Charity, said: “I am incredibly proud of the journey we've undertaken in the past year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It has been an impactful year, marked by unwavering community support, a royal visit, and the notable success and conclusion of our award-winning campaign, the Serenity Appeal, to name a few highlights.”
About the Serenity Appeal, Sarah said: “Together, we've not only surpassed our fundraising goals but, more importantly, we've made a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve. In addition, festive fundraising activities, such as the Children’s Ward’s ‘Winter Wonderland’, the ‘Our Shining Stars’ campaign, Festive Sock Day and various independent fundraisers have raised a huge £27,485 for DBTH Charity.”
Approximately 2,000 gifts were delivered and donated to the Trust during the festive season.
DBTH Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.
To find out more about the DBTH Charity, visit the website at www.dbthcharity.co.uk