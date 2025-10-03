Hospice's two national award wins hailed as 'truly fantastic'

'COURAGE AND AMBITION': Rotherham Hospice celebrating their national award wins

ROTHERHAM Hospice bosses have hailed its two wins at the 2025 Charity Times Awards as recognition not just for the organisation but also the town itself.

Shortlisted in six categories alongside national heavyweights such as Cash for Kids, Pancreatic Cancer UK, and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, Rotherham Hospice was celebrated on the national stage, winning in two prestigious categories – Change Project of the Year and Charity of the Year (Income £1m–£10m).

The Change Project of the Year award recognised the hospice’s community-led approach to developing its Living Life’s Wishes strategy.

Informed by more than 650 voices including patients, families, staff, volunteers, and partners, the strategy places what matters most to people at the heart of care.

The hospice, based on Broom Road, provides specialist end-of-life care to patients and families across the borough, both at the organisation and in people’s homes.

In the past year it has supported more than 2,100 patients and their families, carried out in excess of 11,000 home visits, and expanded its children’s bereavement services to reach more young people in need.

It has also opened six new retail outlets, raised more than £10million in income, grown its workforce, and invested in staff training, wellbeing and systems.

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive officer at Rotherham Hospice, said: “To be recognised nationally is an incredible achievement for our hospice and our town.

“These awards celebrate not only the care we provide but also the courage and ambition of our whole community. Rotherham stood with us to shape our future, and this recognition belongs to everyone who supports, works with, or benefits from the hospice.”

Debbie Coulson, director of income generation, said: “This is about more than awards — it’s about what they represent. Every penny raised, every volunteer hour, every act of kindness helps us add more life to every day. We’re so grateful to our supporters for making this possible.”

Jayne Lowe, director of clinical services, added: “I’m incredibly proud of this award – it reflects exactly what Rotherham asked for from our hospice.

“That’s what makes it so special – we listened during our research, and we delivered.

“Knowing this achievement is something our community wanted makes it truly fantastic.”