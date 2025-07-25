Hospices set to benefit from £½million government funding
The government has released £75million of funding for hospices across the country – including more than £1.5million across South Yorkshire – to help deliver upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms, and communal lounges.
More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the funding, with Rotherham Hospice allocated £363,202 and North Anston-based Bluebell Wood £221,517.
Across the wider South Yorkshire region, Barnsley Hospice is set to receive £240,117 with St Luke’s in Sheffield receiving £770,529.
Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey welcomed the announcement saying it would “make a real difference for hospices that do such an important job supporting local families” and added it was a “further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.”
Mr Healey, who is also the defence secretary said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
“I’m so pleased that this important funding has been delivered by the government.
“People deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
“Our local hospices provide such invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones and this funding will make a real difference.”
