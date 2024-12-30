Hospice's 'proud milestone' as superstore opens

Mat Cottle-Shaw and John Breckin at the opening - photo by Dan Oxtoby

A HOSPICE paid tribute to the generosity of the community after its new superstore raised more than £11,000 within a few days of opening.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Hospice opened its latest and largest store yet at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rotherham United legend and hospice ambassador John Breckin.

The flagship location marks the charity’s largest investment in retail to date and is the latest outlet to be launched under the hospice's ‘Something Rother Nice’ concept and with its new-look branding and logo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The superstore, located between located between The Range and B&M at Parkgate, follows the successful openings of two concept stores in Manvers and College Walk which the charity said showcase a “refreshed, revitalised brand that brings new vibrancy to the retail experience while supporting Rotherham Hospice’s essential and compassionate work.”

Aerial view of the superstore - photo by Dan Oxtoby

A stand-out feature of the new 4,500 sq ft superstore is its café, which invites shoppers to take

a break and enjoy ‘Something Rother Tasty' with delicious treats and freshly brewed coffee.

The site also boasts a 2,500-square-foot donation station and processing hub, making it easier than ever for the community to contribute items to support hospice

services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Hospice chief executive officer Mat Cottle-Shaw said: “The opening of our first superstore is a proud milestone, and raising £11,700 in the first few days is a testament to the generosity of our community.

“This isn’t just a place to shop – it’s a vibrant connection to the life-changing care we provide.

“Every purchase and donation directly supports our mission of ensuring compassionate and dignified care for those who need it most.”

The superstore’s success builds on Rotherham Hospice’s retail expansion plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming weeks, a new café and clothing store will open in Swinton, marking the hospice’s first presence in that area.

Refurbishments to stores in Wath, Wickersley, Herringthorpe, and Dinnington will follow, further enhancing the charity’s retail footprint.

The charity also officially launched its 2024-2030 strategy, 'Living Life’s Wishes', last month at the ARC Cinema, Forge Island.

The launch event gave guests a sneak peek of the new branding – described as “a bold evolution for our charity that reflects our ambitious plans.”