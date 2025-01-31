Hospice launches largest ever raffle

Staff at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice celebrate the launch of the charity’s raffle.

A CHILDREN'S hospice is encouraging people to grab a ticket for its biggest ever raffle – and help it to create even more magical memories for families.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice launched its Magical Memories Superdraw this week, 27) with the chance to win a first prize of £3,000, with the draw being made on Friday, March 28.

Tickets cost £1 each and people can also support the North Anston hospice by selling books of tickets yourself to family and friends.

Eve Holroyd, care services director at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “Our aim is to create magical memories for families, whether they have days, weeks or years left together, and our annual draw is a wonderful way to support the work we do – with the added incentive of potentially winning £3,000 to help you create magical memories with your loved ones.

“Our work ranges from providing activity days, workshops, and events for families throughout the year, such as craft and music sessions, to supporting young people as they transition into adult care.

“We also provide fun-filled short breaks at the hospice, so children can stay with us, with or without their family, and our community team visits family homes, giving parents support and a break while caring for their child and doing activities.

“All these vital services are only possible with the incredible ongoing support we receive from the public.”

Last year’s raffle raised more than £30,000, including gift aid, for the hospice and the 2025 Superdraw aims to raise even more.

For more information visit www.bluebellwood.org/superdraw.