'Hospice Hero' Robyn raises £1,900 in granddad's memory
The nine-year-old's proud mum Vicky said: “In June this year we sadly lost my 60-year-old dad Mark Flynn to pancreatic cancer.
“He died in the Rotherham Hospice and was so well looked after.
“Shortly after his funeral Robyn asked if she could sell the loom band bracelets that she makes to raise some money for the hospice.
“We managed to organise a stall for her at the Brinsworth Centre craft fair in September and we also ran a raffle alongside this where so many local businesses donated amazing prizes.
“Her aim was to raise nearly £100 but raffle ticket and bracelet sales soared and it took off and in the end she raised £1,903.10.
“People at the fair were so generous and happy to contribute.
“Many of them shared their experiences of their loved ones being cared for at the hospice as well which was lovely.
“So many people have, like us, become connected with the place and we heard some really amazing stories.”
Vicky (36) said she and her husband Chris (37) and Robyn's six-year-old brother Jacob were “incredibly proud” of the Herringthorpe youngster's “great achievement.”
“She was so dedicated to it,” added Vicky, “I've tried making a loom bracelet and it's not easy.
“But Robyn was just very happy with how well-received they were.
“When Robyn took the cheque to handover to the hospice they were so appreciative of what she'd done and gave her a big bar of chocolate to say thank you.”
Jake Ahmad, community fundraising officer at Rotherham Hospice, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Robyn for all the time and effort she has put in to raise money to support the work we do here at Rotherham Hospice.
“As a charity, we really do rely on the support of our amazing community going above and beyond to fundraise for the hospice.
“Thank you so much Robyn – you are a true Hospice Hero!”
