Hospice event shares 'power of faith and community'

'REWARDING': Mat, CEO of Rotherham Hospice, centre on the right.

A RAMADAN Experience Day hosted by Rotherham Hospice has been praised for helping to foster greater inclusivity in the community.

The special event was organised by the hospice's community outreach manager Mirban Hussain in a bid to bring cultures closer together and help the organisation reach more of the borough's diverse community.

Mirban said: “My approach was that the event would have strong links to our new Living Life's Wishes strategy to deepen our collective understanding of cultures and bring people together.

“We partnered with two local mosques to create an authentic and educational experience of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by two billion Muslims worldwide.

EVENT: Mat (on the right) at the Iftar event with fellow participant Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester to his right

“Participants had the unique opportunity to experience both Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) at Jamia Masjid Abubakr on Russell Street and Iftar (breaking of the fast at sunset) at Madina Islamic Institute on Fitzwilliam Road.”

One participant, hospice chief executive officer Mat Cottle-Shaw, said his experience had given him a “renewed sense of appreciation for the power of faith, community and shared humanity”.

He said: “I had never set foot in a mosque, never participated in an Islamic religious event, and never truly engaged with the customs of Ramadan beyond what I had passively absorbed over the years.

“But what I found was something quite profound.

ORGANISER: Community outreach manager Mirban Hussain

“As a white, gay man who attended a Church of England junior school and a Roman Catholic high school, stepping into this experience felt both unfamiliar and deeply rewarding.

“The warmth and hospitality I received were overwhelming.

“I felt genuinely welcomed and valued for my willingness to learn about Muslim culture and faith.

“What struck me most throughout the day was the commitment and devotion displayed by those observing Ramadan.

“The unity of the people around me, whether in prayer, fasting, or breaking bread together at Iftar, reminded me of something I believe mainstream culture has lost.

“In a time when community feels increasingly fragmented, witnessing people come together daily in such a meaningful way was refreshing.”

He added: “This experience has only reinforced the importance of making Rotherham Hospice a place for everyone, regardless of faith, background or cultural differences.”