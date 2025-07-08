Hosepipe ban as water levels continue to drop

ROTHERHAM households face a hosepipe ban from July 11 as Yorkshire Water wrangle with the problem of plunging water reserves.

An unusually dry Spring, followed by hot weather has left reservoirs far below expected levels at this point.

With more heatwave conditions predicted for the weekend, and no prospect of significant rain, the company has acted with temporary restrictions.

Current water levels are 55.8 per cent, which is more than 26 per cent down on expected levels.

The company has been moving water around on its grid system to try to balance available reserves.

They also say losses from leakage are at their lowest ever level in Yorkshire, but say they have been forced to act to help preserve remaining supplies.

Yorkshire Water director David Kaye said: “We need to take action now to help conserve water and protect Yorkshire’s environment.

“That means from Friday this week, people across Yorkshire will need to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.

Still falling: Water levels have been going down since late January

“Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.

“Our region experienced an extremely dry Spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June.

“Usually, Spring is a time when our groundwater sources and reservoirs continue to be topped-up bu changeable weather, but this has not been the case in 2025, with our reservoir stocks falling since the last week of January,” he said.

People can still use a bucket for activities like car washing and businesses will still be allowed to use hoses for commercial purposes.