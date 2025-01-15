Hopes for future of Rotherham's refuge service

Investment: Senior councillors are being asked to finance Rotherham's refuge service

A SERVICE which provides a refuge for domestic abuse victims in Rotherham could get its future secured for the next six years.

The charity Hopian provides temporary accommodation for victims and survivors of domestic abuse, also helping to get them established with homes of their own away from the risks they have faced.

It is funded by Rotherham Council, with the current contract ending in September, but members of the ruling Cabinet are being asked to authorise fresh funding for four years, with potential to extend that to six.

The current contract has 18 units of supported safe accommodation, including a refuge for women and children.

In 2023/2024, 69 per cent of people who left the service were able to obtain their own settled accommodation, with half of those finding housing within Rotherham.

Feedback from those who have benefited from the service highlight the huge difference it has made in their lives. One person said: “The refuge saved my life.”

The Council plans to offer the current purpose-built refuge accommodation as an option to be utilised again during the new contact.

Cllr Saghir Alam, Cabinet Member for Finance and Safe and Clean Communities said: “Everyone deserves to feel happy, healthy and secure. As a Council we want to empower everyone to lead fulfilling lives whilst also keeping them safe from harm.

“Providing high-quality support and safe accommodation for victims and survivors of domestic abuse forms part of this, which is why it’s pleasing to hear of the positive outcomes of this service.”