Hopes for an end to speed cushion problems in Great Houghton

BARNSLEY’S Council leader Sir Steve Houghton has met with campaigners wanting controversial speed cushions removed from roads in Great Houghton - leaving them hopeful an alternative may be on the way.

Some residents have blamed failures on the cushions, which were installed to help regulate traffic speed, on leaving their vehicles needing expensive repairs.

One common problem has been the large bolts used to secure them to the carriageway snapping, leaving the bolts in the road and the large pads insecure on the carriageway.

Despite that, Barnsley Council has steadfastly insisted that the cushions were the best solution to the village’s road safety needs.

The village now has the Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group and they have now met with Sir Steve, Cllr James Higginbottom, the authority’s cabinet member responsible for highways, and council officials to discuss the issues.

A spokesman for the group said: “The meeting provided a valuable opportunity for the group to raise long-standing issues surrounding the poor condition and questionable suitability of the existing speed cushions — concerns residents believe have gone unresolved for far too long, posing risks to vehicles, road users, and the safety of the community.

“The residents group welcomed the constructive and understanding response from Sir Steve Houghton and his team, who acknowledged the community’s concerns and pledged to review the situation with a commitment to explore more suitable and effective traffic calming solutions for the village.

“However, while the meeting was positive and open, the Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group made it clear that words alone will not suffice.

Solution: Barnsley Council is to look again at problems with speed cushions

“The group will continue to monitor the situation closely and hold Barnsley Council to account, ensuring that promised actions translate into meaningful results for the residents of Great Houghton.

“We appreciate the time and attention given by Sir Steve Houghton and his colleagues.

“The willingness to listen is a positive first step, but we will be watching closely to ensure this leads to real action and tangible improvements for our community.”

“The Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group remains committed to representing the voice of local people and will continue to work constructively — but firmly — with Barnsley Council until lasting solutions are delivered.”