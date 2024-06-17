Hope the Hedgehog is coming to Rotherham

A GIANT environmental puppet will be putting nature on the map in Rotherham when the interactive creation goes on a tour of the town.

'Hope The Hedgehog' has been created by Artful Make It Happen and Andrew Kim, puppeteer and artistic director of

Thingumajig Theatre, in partnership with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and is set to engage with communities to ask what their 'Hope for the future' is.

She recently attended Wath Festival where audiences were invited to become part of the story.

Performers carry with them paper leaves and pens and ask audience members to write their ‘hope for the future’ on the paper leaf and add that it to the ‘forest of Hope’ on the back of the fun and playful creation.

Project lead Kris Mackay said: “We’re already in awe of Hope and the impact she’s had on the children she’s met.

“She was developed from the ideas which came from Rotherham’s young people during workshops we delivered last summer and to see her come to life has been a very magical experience.

“Young people told us they wanted to take more action for nature and our planet and, working with Sheffield and

Rotherham Wildlife Trust, we want to use Hope to reach as many young people as we can to bring joy and make pledges for change.”

Artful’s creative director Victoria Hilton said: “We are really excited to bring Hope out of hibernation after a ten-day masterclass with puppetry legend Andrew Kim.

“Training and upskilling artists is one of Artful's priorities, giving opportunities for local artists to develop new skills and confidence in their craft.

“Hope has not only created an opportunity for artists but also created an opportunity for our organisation to help bring awareness to endangered species, nature recovery and dramatic decline in hedgehogs in their natural habitats.

“We are really excited to take Hope on tour and spread the important message.”

Hope will be appearing at Ferham Festival on Saturday, August 17 and Rotherham Show on Saturday, September 7 and