FINALIST: Karoline with Missi

In her accomplished time breeding dogs, Karoline Wesson, 59, has never seen such an unbreakable alliance between dog and family member.

Karoline admitted that she was not too keen on keeping her Hungarian Pumi, Missi, but when she saw the wonders it did for her granddaughter, Hope, she was left with no other option.

Hope, three, was born in lockdown and was unable to see anyone other than her immediate family for the best part of seven months.

SPECIAL BOND: Hope and Missi

“They have an inseparable bond,” said Karoline, speaking ahead of next week’s NEC Birmingham showpiece.

“Hope was an extremely shy child, so Missi has given her the confidence that she needs.

“When Missi is around, she’ll talk to anybody.”

The relationship the pair have created is like no other, and it isn’t just Hope who sees the benefits.

BEST FRIENDS: Hope with Missi

“Missi gets super excited as soon as Hope comes through the door,” Karoline added.

“Whenever I go and collect her [Hope] from her home, I ask if she wants to go to a park and play, but she is dead set on coming to see Missi at every opportunity.

“When she’s at mine, we do everything with Missi. It doesn’t matter whether she’s playing in our play kitchen, or whether she’s making mud pies outside, Missi is by her side.”

Crufts is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s biggest dog show recognises the varied roles that dogs play in society and highlights the many different disciplines and activities for dogs and owners.

If the special bond with Hope wasn’t enough, Missi has a unique attachment with other pets. Whether it be with Karoline’s two bunny rabbits or her lizard, Missi will be in her element.

Hope also has two Miniature Dachshunds of her own, but they don’t seem to cut it.

“You would think that the bond with the Dachshunds would be stronger because they are her own dogs, but the bond with Missi is actually stronger,” Karoline said.

“Hope does a lot more with Missi than the two little ones.”

Karoline has been breeding dogs for years and, despite having eight grandchildren, has not seen anything like the special partnership Hope and Missi have formed.

“I’ve never had any of the [grandchildren] bond with one of my dogs like Hope has with Missi,” she said.

“I love the bond that they’ve got and it’s done Hope a world of good - it brings her out of her shell.

“If there’s no other dogs around and it’s safe to let her off, they go running round the field together - it’s beautiful to watch them.

“They both look out for each other.”

