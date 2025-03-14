Honour loved ones on hospice walk

The walk returns in June

ROTHERHAM Hospice will see its popular Midnight Walk return to the borough on Saturday, June 7 this year and is on the look-out for participants and volunteers to get invovled.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “This 10K night walk – starting and ending at New York Stadium – is a powerful way to honour loved ones, celebrate memories, and raise vital funds.”

For more information about the event, to sign up, or to volunteer, visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/midnight-walk, call 01709 966000 or email [email protected].