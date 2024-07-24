Homebuilder donates mental health books to schools
The £500 bundles were donated by Redrow to support children’s development, skills and emotional wellbeing and split between a nursery, an infant school, junior school and three secondary schools.
The books were provided by local independent Usborne Books partner Laura Wardell and delivered to Wonder Years Inspirational Daycare Nursery, Bramley Sunnyside Infant School, Bramley Sunnyside Junior School, Abbeywood SEN School, Wickersley School and Sport College and Maltby Academy.
“We talk a lot about our physical health with children, but not so much about how we’re feeling,” said Laura.
“Working with nurseries and schools allows me to put our books around mental health into the hands of children to support their education, helping to fill the gaps that might be missed by other books.”
The books contain practical advice, and topics covered include friendships, divorce, bullying, and social media.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire added: “We are very pleased to have been able to donate book bundles to schools in Rotherham – especially ones which can help to support mental health in young people.”
