Homebuilder buys land for 300 new properties in Maltby

Lambcote Meadows

A HOMEBUILDER has bought land for 300 new properties in Maltby as part of a development expected to see “significant investment in local services.”

Jones Homes Yorkshire acquired the latest parcels of land – across the site between Grange Lane and Stainton Lane – in November last year.

The homes will form phases two, three, and four of the wider Lambcote Meadows project, which covers a 39-acre site in total.

The first phase of the scheme features ten three, four and five-bedroom homes – 95 for private sale and five affordable homes, with nine now complete, paving the way for the construction of 205 homes for private sale and 95 affordable properties.

The development is also expected to see significant investment in local services through the planning agreement, including around £750,000 for education, £200,000 for sustainable transport, £75,000 for signal improvements at Queens Crossroads and £15,000 for bus stop improvements.

A Community Infrastructure Levy payment of around £723,000 will be made.

Planning permission was originally granted by Rotherham Council for the new homes in June last year.

Jayne Swift, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our plans will create an attractive neighbourhood with a selection of home styles that will appeal to a range of buyers, from those purchasing their first property to people seeking a bigger home for a growing family and those wanting to downsize later in life.

“Landscaping and open space are a major feature of our plans, and these will make this a desirable and enjoyable place to live.”