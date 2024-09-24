Yorkshire Windows managing director Ian Chester

A HOME improvements company has introduced a new online fast-track system aimed at speeding up the buying process of new windows and doors.

Rotherham-based Yorkshire Windows’ new website has cut out the need to make a first phone call by launching an on-screen system for requesting a quote or booking an appointment.

Managing director Ian Chester said: “We are aware of how industry trends are changing and that people have less free time and so are needing a quicker process when they are wanting to know how much a project is likely to cost.

“With this new feature on our website, people can book their own appointment without having to speak to a salesperson.

“It makes it so much convenient to go online any time of day, or night, and choose when you want us to come and measure up for your new doors and windows and there’s no hard sell or having to wait for a call back.

Within the first four days of launch, more than 20 potential customers had requested quotes or arranged appointments online.

“Of course, many of our customers will still want to meet a sales person and that still remains very much a part of our service,” said Ian.

“But we believe that our online service puts the customer in control, a move that fits perfectly with our vales of transparency, trust and openness.”

The company recently launched a new 'mini-showroom' at its Rotherham headquarters in Forge Way, close to Parkgate Shopping, where clients can see a selection of Yorkshire Windows' product range.