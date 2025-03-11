Home care specialist opens in 'tight-knit' community

Hayley Odemis, branch care manager

A HOME care specialist with more than 150 outlets in the UK has opened its latest branch in Rotherham.

Helping Hands Home Care, which provides live-in and visiting care to more than 11,000 customers across England and Wales, has opened at Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove to provide dedicated care and companionship support for older people including adults with disabilities.

Hayley Odemis, branch care manager, said: “We are delighted to bring Helping Hands to Rotherham.

“This latest branch opening cements our commitment to providing exceptional, professional and person-centred care and support tailored to each and every individual that should need it.

“With a focus on empowering individuals to live independently at home, the Helping Hands Rotherham team of highly skilled and professional caregivers provide bespoke care plans to meet the unique needs of customers across the community.”

Services range from help with daily routines, administering medication, companionship to full-time live-in support.