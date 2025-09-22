Holiday let in Broom set to go before planning board

Planning board: The holiday let is on Herringthorpe Valley Road

A RETROSPECTIVE planning application to use a detached house in Broom as a holiday let will go before Rotherham Council’s planning board later this month.

The property, on Herringthorpe Valley Road, has already been operating as a short-term rental and includes a first-floor balcony above the garage. The application will be decided by the council’s planning board on September 25 after receiving seven objections.

Neighbours say the change of use is out of keeping with the quiet residential area, raising concerns about noise, late-night disturbance and the “transient nature” of holiday visitors.

One neighbour wrote in their objection: “The transient nature of visitors next door is unsettling; invariably bringing more noise and intrusions than any family that might live there. This application will add nothing to the area other than disturbance.”

Others argued the new balcony would “only increase the noise levels and intrusion” and warned about increased traffic and the loss of boundary hedging which previously screened the property.

In response, the applicants said measures were in place to prevent disruption, including Airbnb and Sykes’ anti-party policies, use of noise monitoring devices and community reporting tools.

They added the balcony railings were painted black to blend with the property and said the holiday let “will not adversely affect the surrounding area as it is limited to a well-screened balcony and a single occupancy short-term holiday let.”

South Yorkshire Police raised no formal objection but noted there could be an increase in calls relating to noise or anti-social behaviour.

Planning officers concluded the holiday let use was acceptable in principle for a residential area. They said the balcony was more than 20 metres from neighbouring houses and screened by mature planting, meaning overlooking was not considered significant.

The officer’s report recommends approval, subject to conditions requiring the property to operate in line with noise and refuse management plans.

Councillors will make the final decision on September 25.