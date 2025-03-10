Historic moment for hospital charity

Doncaster 10K Runners for DBTH Charity.

THE first submission of a running team into the Doncaster 10K marked a historic moment for a healthcare trust's charity.

Twenty individuals entered the race last year on behalf of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, raising £3,231 for the DBTH charity.

The team, made up of DBTH colleagues, supporters, and fundraisers, took on the challenge to raise funds to support projects which improve patient care and staff wellbeing across the trust.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at DBTH, said: “We are proud to have entered a team into the Doncaster 10K for the first time.

“Our runners took on a fantastic personal challenge and helped to raise funds to enhance patient care and staff wellbeing across our hospitals.

“We appreciate all the funds raised by members of our community. It illustrates how much our hospitals mean to them, their families and friends."

In its seventh year, the Doncaster 10K is one of the region’s most popular road races and draws thousands of runners from across the community.

One runner was Dr Khairul Mohammed Shahdan, an emergency consultant at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, who raised £544.

Dr Shahdan said: “Our emergency department has benefited from the charity before, and I was motivated to complete the run and give something back.

“Upon crossing the finishing line I was so happy that I managed to complete it with my family and friends waiting for me.

“It was a very well-organised run and one I would definitely recommend.”

The charity plans to submit a team to the event once again this year.