High performing junior school keeps its 'outstanding' status

A ROTHERHAM primary school which was last under the gaze of Ofsted inspectors more than a decade ago has retained its ‘Outstanding’ status.

Herringthorpe Junior School, in Chatterton Drive, was given the coveted ranking in 2014, with Ofsted not returning until this year.

In the intervening years, the school has become an academy.

When Ofsted returned, their inspection resulted in glowing praise for the school and its staff.

The report highlighted the outstanding quality of education offered at the school, with an “ambitious, well-structured and inclusive” curriculum across all subjects, including history, science, maths, reading and art.

It stated: “High standards are evident in both teaching and pupil outcomes, with tailored support ensuring every learner thrives, especially those with SEND.”

Pupils were also praised for their exceptional behaviour and attitudes, with inspectors finding that: “Pupils exhibit exemplary behaviour, self-motivation, and respect.

“Classrooms are calm and purposeful, with positive behaviour embedded in the school culture and upheld by effective, consistent strategies.”

Outstanding: Pupils were praised as well as staff

The inspectors also found: “The school fosters well-rounded development through a rich curriculum, values-based education, emotional literacy programs, and leadership opportunities, resulting in confident, reflective, and mature pupils.”

Leadership and management was also acknowledged, with Ofsted noting: “Leaders at all levels provide clear vision and unwavering support for staff and pupils.

“Safeguarding is robust, professional development is prioritised, and governance is both ambitious and effective, driving continuous improvement.”

Jane Fearnley OBE, CEO and Tony Trueman, Chairs of Trust, said: ”We are all justifiably proud that Herringthorpe Junior School has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted in the last two inspections.

Praised: Pupils as well as staff met Ofsted approval

“The report recognises that we have achieved this because staff feel valued, supported and nurtured and staff work exceptionally well together to ensure that pupils receive the highest quality of education.

“The inspection team recognised that our school is an outstanding example of best practice and it is clear there is a culture of continuous refinement and dedication to the success of all our children."

Head teacher Mandy Adams added: ”To say we are proud is an understatement.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such an amazing school community of dedicated staff, wonderful children, and supportive families. To have this officially recognised makes it all the more special."

