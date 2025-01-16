High five! Quintet of new born arrivals on New Year's Day

New Year's Day baby Connie Hemmingway with parents Jade and Matt - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

PARENTS had a five-star start to their 2025 – after a quintet of babies were born on New Year's Day.

The first baby born at Rotherham Hospital was Connie Brooke Hemming at 5.28am.

Although not due until January 21, parents Matt, a 29-year-old physiotherapist and mum Jade (26) who live in Bramley, were aware she would be arriving a little earlier than planned.

“I had to go into hospital in December at 33 weeks,” said Jade, “and, while I was able to go home again, we knew we would be looking at an induction at the end of the month so that was quite a stressful run-up to Christmas.

New Year's Day baby Miller Lee Taylor - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“But I was also lucky,too, as I managed to enjoy my baby shower at the Manor Barn before she decided to arrive!”

Bringing the past and present together, Connie – who weighed 6 lbs 5 oz – was named after a historic relative Matt discovered while researching his family tree, while Brooke is Jade's sister's name.

Jade, who is a Swallownest Primary School teacher, added: “Connie is doing amazingly well.

“We are planning to take her into school for a visit and all the children are really excited.”

New Year's Day baby Oscar Green with his parents Samantha and Richard - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Little Miller Lee Taylor also arrived, weighing 7 lbs, on January 1 this year, to proud parents, 24-year-old mum Skye Taylor and dad Matthew Hodson, also aged 24.

Skye said: “My dad is a Rotherham United fan but I have just always like the name Miller so that's really why we chose it.”

Meanwhile Miller's middle name of Lee was picked in tribute to dad Matthew's brother.

And there was another family influence when it came to naming baby Oscar Richard Green who was born on New Year's Day, to parents Richard (37) a manufacturing engineer and mum Samantha, also 37, an kitchen interior designer who live in Thorpe Hesley.

New Year's Day baby Lenaya Rathnayaka with mum Hiranga Udari Ekanayaka Mudiyanselage and dad Lasantha Indika Devapriya Rathanayaka Mudeiyanselage - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Richard said: “We gave our four-year-old son Jasper a choice of names we liked and he picked Oscar and then when anyone mentioned 'the baby' he would correct them and say 'It's Oscar!'

“So the name stuck.”

And big brother Jasper is a huge fan of his new sibling.

“He loves Oscar,” said Richard.

New Year's Day baby Amari Darby with mum Brooke, dad Oakley and sister Remeyah-Leigh - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

“He wants to hold him and hug him all the time.”

Baby Lenaya Rathnayaka was born on New Year's Day to parents mum Hiranga Udari Ekanayaka Mudiyanselage, a 35-year-old supervisor at Starbucks and dad Lasantha Indika Devapriya Rathnayaka Mudeiyanselage (33), who is a travel partner at Travelex.

Weighing 5 lbs 8 oz, little Lenaya – whose name means 'gift from God' – is settling in at home with her family in Swallownest.

Also arriving on New Year's Day was Amari Jay Darby to mum Brooke Roe (23) and dad Oakley Darby, a self-employed gardener, also aged 23.

Amari, who weighed 9lbs 1 ½ oz, was originally due on December 23 last year.

Mum Brooke said: “She gave us a long wait over Christmas!

“She is a very happy baby.”

And 'big' sister Remeyah-Leigh is only little herself.

Added Brooke: “She is only 17 months old so she is a bit too young to understand but it's lovely that they will grow up so close in age together.”