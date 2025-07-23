High five for dedicated doctor's epic year of fundraising
Matthew Rigby, a specialty doctor in general surgery at Rotherham Hospital, has pledged to complete all five of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s flagship challenges in support of local NHS services.
His epic year of fundraising feats includes a 15,000ft skydive which he completed in April, conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks a month later, and a gruelling 12k Total Warrior mud run in June.
Next up he will take part in the iconic Great North Run in September ahead of a freezing plunge into Manvers Lake in November.
Half the funds raised will go directly to the charity’s Dementia Appeal, which aims to raise £250,000 to enhance care and support for people living with dementia across Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.
The remaining funds will support a wide range of other projects across the trust’s hospital and community services.
Matthew said: “As someone who sees the impact of our NHS every day, I wanted to give something back in a big way.
“These challenges will push me physically and mentally, but knowing the money will help patients across Rotherham makes it all worth it.”
Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at the charity said: “Having the support of NHS staff, who work tirelessly to deliver incredible care to patient’s means the world to us.
“Matt sees first-hand how the charity impacts patient care and experience across the trust, and for him to take on these gruelling challenges shows his kindness and true dedication to his work.”
To support Matthew, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/matthew-rigby-1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.