High five for dedicated doctor's epic year of fundraising

DEDICATED: Matthew with his wife Eleanor and dog Dennis completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks

FROM scaling mountains to an icy plunge – a dedicated doctor is going from one extreme (challenge) to another in aid of a healthcare charity.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Rigby, a specialty doctor in general surgery at Rotherham Hospital, has pledged to complete all five of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s flagship challenges in support of local NHS services.

His epic year of fundraising feats includes a 15,000ft skydive which he completed in April, conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks a month later, and a gruelling 12k Total Warrior mud run in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up he will take part in the iconic Great North Run in September ahead of a freezing plunge into Manvers Lake in November.

Half the funds raised will go directly to the charity’s Dementia Appeal, which aims to raise £250,000 to enhance care and support for people living with dementia across Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

The remaining funds will support a wide range of other projects across the trust’s hospital and community services.

Matthew said: “As someone who sees the impact of our NHS every day, I wanted to give something back in a big way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These challenges will push me physically and mentally, but knowing the money will help patients across Rotherham makes it all worth it.”

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at the charity said: “Having the support of NHS staff, who work tirelessly to deliver incredible care to patient’s means the world to us.

“Matt sees first-hand how the charity impacts patient care and experience across the trust, and for him to take on these gruelling challenges shows his kindness and true dedication to his work.”

To support Matthew, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/matthew-rigby-1.