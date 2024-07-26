‘He’s a disgrace - his picture should go’
Campaigner Sammy Woodhouse and Conservative Cllr Simon Ball handed a petition to Rotherham Council earlier this month calling for the image to be replaced with a QR code which, when scanned, informed visitors of Mr Wright’s “failure to do his job” as the borough’s cabinet member for children’s services from 2005 to 2010.
He resigned as South Yorkshire’s police commissioner – three weeks after the Jay report revealed there had been at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation between 1997 and 2013.
Rotherham Council's assistant chief executive Jo Brown has subsequently written to Cllr Ball to inform him: “All previous mayors' pictures are displayed in the Town Hall and there is no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture.
“Therefore, having carefully considered your request, I am writing to advise you that I will not be instructing Town Hall staff to remove the picture.”
Sharing the letter on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Sammy Woodhouse said: “Shaun Wright was a disgrace and his picture should be removed.”
She also claimed the council was “still” not taking issues including grooming, abuse, and exploitation of children in Rotherham “seriously”, adding: “Shame on them.”
Cllr Ball said: “With the Town Hall being a place that should be fostering unity, we find a picture of the disgraced ex-mayor and police and crime commissioner Shaun Wright ensconced upon the walls proudly displayed for all to see.
“The councillor let every single one of us down in failing to do the job he was elected for which is to serve the community and keep our children safe.
“For this council to reject taking his picture down shows that, although Labour promote ‘Change’, they are far from doing that – especially when they are happy to support calls for the removal of historical statues.”
Jo Brown, assistant chief executive at Rotherham Council said: “A petition of 27 names was presented at the Council meeting of Wednesday, July 17 2024.
“All previous mayors' pictures dating back more than 100 years are displayed in the Town Hall as a matter of historical record and there is no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture.
“Therefore I have advised the lead petitioner that the picture will not be removed at the current time.”
