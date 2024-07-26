The letter to Cllr Ball from RMBC

CALLS for former mayor Shaun Wright’s photo to be stripped from Rotherham Town Hall’s roll of honour have been rejected by the council – in a move branded “shameful” by an activist and abuse survivor.

Campaigner Sammy Woodhouse and Conservative Cllr Simon Ball handed a petition to Rotherham Council earlier this month calling for the image to be replaced with a QR code which, when scanned, informed visitors of Mr Wright’s “failure to do his job” as the borough’s cabinet member for children’s services from 2005 to 2010.

He resigned as South Yorkshire’s police commissioner – three weeks after the Jay report revealed there had been at least 1,400 victims of child sexual exploitation between 1997 and 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council's assistant chief executive Jo Brown has subsequently written to Cllr Ball to inform him: “All previous mayors' pictures are displayed in the Town Hall and there is no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture.

Cllr Simon Ball

“Therefore, having carefully considered your request, I am writing to advise you that I will not be instructing Town Hall staff to remove the picture.”

Sharing the letter on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Sammy Woodhouse said: “Shaun Wright was a disgrace and his picture should be removed.”

She also claimed the council was “still” not taking issues including grooming, abuse, and exploitation of children in Rotherham “seriously”, adding: “Shame on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ball said: “With the Town Hall being a place that should be fostering unity, we find a picture of the disgraced ex-mayor and police and crime commissioner Shaun Wright ensconced upon the walls proudly displayed for all to see.

Campaigner Sammy Woodhouse

“The councillor let every single one of us down in failing to do the job he was elected for which is to serve the community and keep our children safe.

“For this council to reject taking his picture down shows that, although Labour promote ‘Change’, they are far from doing that – especially when they are happy to support calls for the removal of historical statues.”

Jo Brown, assistant chief executive at Rotherham Council said: “A petition of 27 names was presented at the Council meeting of Wednesday, July 17 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All previous mayors' pictures dating back more than 100 years are displayed in the Town Hall as a matter of historical record and there is no precedent to call upon or legal reason to remove the picture.

“Therefore I have advised the lead petitioner that the picture will not be removed at the current time.”