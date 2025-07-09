Heroic passer-by rushed into burning building to save residents

Fire at Moorgate Street - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A brave business owner in Rotherham did something rather unusual for his wedding anniversary - as he rushed into a burning building to help get people to safety.

Earlier this week (July 8), Sarad Yousaf was walking home from his store, Phones R Us, on Effingham Street in Rotherham, like any other day.

Yet something caught his eye as he walked down Moorgate Road on a trek the 43-year-old has made countless times over the years after he spotted flames coming from a chimney.

'SURREAL': Sarad Yousaf at his Rotherham store

“It was very odd to see after all those years walking up and down the same street – I just thought ‘that isn’t normal’.

“I knew that people lived in there so I went over and called 999.

“I went towards the entrance and started banging on the door.

“Someone came up and said ‘what the hell do you want?’ – I was like ‘the building’s on fire, you need to get out’.”

Fire at Moorgate Street - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Sarad was let inside, set off the emergency fire alarm, and went door to door trying to help people escape.

He said that most people seemed confused and were unsure how to respond, until they saw smoke.

“It was just really surreal,” he added.

“I went around banging on all the doors asking people to get out. I think most of them are night time workers, so they work throughout the night and sleep all day.

“We’re lucky they all got out – I was just trying to get as many out as possible.”

None of the residents were injured in the incident, it is understood.

In total, six fire engines, an aerial ladder and police were called out to help deal with the blaze, with crews still around the following morning managing hot spots.

Images from the scene show how the building seems to have completely collapsed within, right where Sarad was standing during the incident.

“There’s a big conclave bit in the entrance – there was a moment I was there and I thought, if this comes down then it’s not going to be good for me,” he said.

“But we got them out and I got myself out as well.

"It’s just not what you want to be thinking about when there’s a fire above you.”

But fear was not a factor when Sarad first approached the building.

“At first all I thought was that it seemed unusual and just ran across the road.

“What I did was pretty straight forward, anybody could’ve done it.”

The cause of the Moorgate Road fire is still unknown and the fire service has confirmed that they will be investigating the matter once firefighting operations have concluded.