GRATEFUL parents have expressed their thanks to “heroes” at a specialist police team who helped them get to their son’s bedside after he was rushed to hospital.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the parents of the 11-year-old boy – who was in an ambulance being blue-lighted to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service – were becoming “extremely distressed and frantic” as they became stuck in standstill traffic in Denaby.

Tactical Support Group officers assisted the parents to get through the traffic and enabled them to continue their journey to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The grateful mum told police in a message: “My husband and I cannot thank you and your colleagues enough today for escorting us through to DRI for our son.

“It was one of the worst days of our lives thinking we were going to lose him.

“Thankfully he is back home.

“You are all heroes to us, and we are most grateful to you for getting us there so quick to be with our youngest son.”

The force spokesperson added: “We were extremely pleased to hear that their son is doing well and recovering.