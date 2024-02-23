58 Eldon Street – one of the oldest surviving buildings on the street and today home to Leslie Frances Hairdressing Academy

The Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone is part of a project between Barnsley Council and Historic England, with scaffolding work currently underway to restore buildings on Eldon Street, between Regent Street and the junction of Market Hill.

By the end of March, the project will have seen almost £4m of investment go into the historic street. It includes an ambitious community and schools’ engagement programme promoting creative careers and opening up possibilities within the town centre. Helping to connect the town’s heritage to the stunning new development, The Glass Works.

The final stage of the project will see conservation works completed to three commercial properties including 58 Eldon Street – one of the oldest surviving buildings on the street and today home to Leslie Frances Hairdressing Academy and next door number 60 Eldon Street, which has had a number of uses over the years including a music warehouse in 1880s and is currently the HQ of Globe Holidays.

Next door, the Parkway Cinema is also due to have its original canopy restored as part of the street’s regeneration.

As part of a £95m government-funded scheme, the HAZ’s aim is to fuel economic, social and cultural recovery, while restoring and maintaining previously neglected historic buildings.

Dr Tegwen Roberts, Heritage Action Zone project officer, said: “There’s so much history hidden within these buildings.

“To be able to uncover so much of it and to share that with local communities has been incredible.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said Eldon Street was many people’s “gateway” into Barnsley town centre.

“Eldon Street is a very special place with a fascinating history so we are delighted that the works taking place will restore the façades, bringing our historic buildings back to life while also encouraging experiences along the street.