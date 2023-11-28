Here is how you can support the Rotherham Toy Appeal this Christmas...

HAVE you donated your gift to help Rotherham Toy Appeal’s mission to ensure every child has a present to open this Christmas?

Organising charity Families First has warned that public support is needed more than ever because of the cost of living crisis.

Supporters of the annual campaign take tags from the Christmas trees at Parkgate Shopping and buy a present for a child of the stated age range.

The gifts can be dropped off at any store at the retail park, as well as at Rotherham Town Hall, libraries, Nationwide on Effingham Street, and Voluntary Action Rotherham (VAR) on Coke Hill.

The presents go unwrapped to parents of about 2,000 of Rotherham’s most deprived youngsters, allowing them to wrap them and hand them over on December 25.

Without the campaign, there would be many young people with nothing at all to open on the big day.

The launch of the toy appeal took place with an event hosted by Rotherham Radio at Parkgate on November 6.

The official start of the festive campaign featured singers from The Voice Academy and performances of Christmas songs by pupils from Coleridge and East Dene primary schools.

A cheque for £1,250 was presented by VAR chief executive Shafiq Hussain and chairman Sarah Whittle to help buy more gifts.

The toy appeal elves are now busy sorting the donated presents before distributing them across the borough.

The appeal runs all the way to Christmas – so there is plenty of time to grab that extra gift while you are out shopping.

It is a small gesture which will make a big difference to a grateful child right here in Rotherham this festive season.

1 . Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

2 . Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

3 . Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Pupils from Coleridge and East Dene Primary Schools sang Christmas songs at the recent Rotherham Toy Appeal lauch at Parkgate Shopping. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

4 . At the launch of the Rotherham Toy Appeal at Parkgate Shopping was Charlotte Oram of Rockingham, who has designed Christmas cards to sell to raise funds for the appeal. At the launch of the Rotherham Toy Appeal at Parkgate Shopping was Charlotte Oram of Rockingham, who has designed Christmas cards to sell to raise funds for the appeal. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales