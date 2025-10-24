Helping the homeless with health appeal
Team members of the Podiatry Foot Protection Service at Cantley Health Centre – part of Rotherham Doncaster And South Humber NHS Foundation Trust – are supporting adults who are homeless by collecting donations of new or used walking boots, trainers, socks, coats and other warm clothes.
The team is working with Changing Lives, a charity for people who are experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping, with the aim of improving their foot health and supporting them towards a better future.
Susan Batley, lead podiatrist, said: “Even a single pair of shoes or trainers can make a big difference and change people’s lives.
“Homeless people and rough sleepers have far worse foot health than the wider population.
“This is mainly due to not having suitable footwear and clean socks.
“Another factor is doing a lot of walking in the cold and rain and not being able to change their shoes causing common foot problems.
“All donations will be gratefully received.”
Donations can be dropped off at Changing Lives, 2-5 Princes Street, Doncaster, Wharf House, Wharf Road, Doncaster or at the reception in Cantley Health Centre, Middleham Road, Doncaster, DN4 6ED between 9am and 4pm.
To know more please email Susan Batley on [email protected], or Samantha Edwards [email protected] or Julie Mysiuk on [email protected].
RDaSH is headquartered at Woodfield House on Tickhill Road in Balby and runs healthcare services at 100 locations across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.