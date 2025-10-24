Helping the homeless with health appeal

The health appeal is on the look-out for boot and shoe donations

HEALTHCARE workers supporting a campaign to help the homeless are encouraging the public to get involved.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team members of the Podiatry Foot Protection Service at Cantley Health Centre – part of Rotherham Doncaster And South Humber NHS Foundation Trust – are supporting adults who are homeless by collecting donations of new or used walking boots, trainers, socks, coats and other warm clothes.

The team is working with Changing Lives, a charity for people who are experiencing homelessness or rough sleeping, with the aim of improving their foot health and supporting them towards a better future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Batley, lead podiatrist, said: “Even a single pair of shoes or trainers can make a big difference and change people’s lives.

“Homeless people and rough sleepers have far worse foot health than the wider population.

“This is mainly due to not having suitable footwear and clean socks.

“Another factor is doing a lot of walking in the cold and rain and not being able to change their shoes causing common foot problems.

“All donations will be gratefully received.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be dropped off at Changing Lives, 2-5 Princes Street, Doncaster, Wharf House, Wharf Road, Doncaster or at the reception in Cantley Health Centre, Middleham Road, Doncaster, DN4 6ED between 9am and 4pm.

To know more please email Susan Batley on [email protected], or Samantha Edwards [email protected] or Julie Mysiuk on [email protected].

RDaSH is headquartered at Woodfield House on Tickhill Road in Balby and runs healthcare services at 100 locations across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.