HUNGRY?: Car Park Derek

STANDFIRST: A RESCUE group which helps stray and feral cats has appealed for support as numbers are surging towards crisis point in Rotherham.

DEREK’S home was a car park. His diet consisted of bread crusts thrown by workers and whatever else he could beg or find. Sadly, his situation is not unusual.

4 The Love Of Cats Rescue volunteer Helen Thorpe lives with six feline friends in her Rotherham flat, one of which is now a happy and healthy “Car Park Derek”, whose seven kilogram frame is testament to his successful rehoming.

However Helen, whose other cats are Catrina, Guinness, Gina, Sula, and Lizzie, says there are way too many cats on the streets and not all will end up as lucky as Derek.

UNABLE TO BE SAVED: Mr T

South Yorkshire has rehoming centres, but none specifically dedicated to helping stray and feral cats, which makes the situation extremely difficult for volunteers, all of who are carrying out the work on top of regular day jobs.

Helen said: “When Rotherham Rescue Rangers closed in 2020 it left a massive need for help to be provided to the stray and feral cat population in this area. Rotherham remains at crisis point with regards to their stray cat population.

“There was a crisis out there with feral and stray cats and we knew we were going to have to do the work and start under a different name. We trap feral cats, often at night, and have a friendly vet, so we get them neutered and spayed and then rehome them.

“A lot of people are struggling for money at the moment but they do need to neuter or spay their cats. It is costly, cats are expensive and the CPL has stopped the vouchers we got towards the costs.

HOMELESS CATS: Huge increase in recent months

“The rescue is run purely by a small group of volunteers from our homes and we all work full time. and we are all huge lovers of cats, and we receive no funding aside from the money we raise ourselves.

“At the end of the day we are just ordinary people who live in domestic properties, and we don’t have the luxury of having unlimited extra space to house these cats in while they recover or until we find them a forever home.”

Helen, who has a full-time and part-time job, says the work of the group, which is run and coordinated by Nicola Speke, can involve late-night rescues and dealing with some exceptionally grim situations.

There’s another problem too. “We have discovered a number of large colonies in Rotherham where cats are breeding uncontrollably. We do not have the funds to neuter and spay all these cats to stop this misery.

CONTENTED: Derek

“Business owners stand by and allow this to happen on their premises with no regard for these cats’ welfare. These cats are really unwell and it’s a heartbreaking situation that gets worse day by day.

“There is a really big colony in Rotherham and it’s a horrible situation. As quickly as we are neutering them they are breeding. There is inter-breeding and the kittens are poorly. It’s really bad and it’s getting worse. People who own cats need to take responsibility. It’s bad enough with the stray and feral situation, so if you have a cat then look after it.”

Helen said cats were multiplying at an alarming rate in the area due to a number of reasons, including the cost of living crisis and poor education when it comes to neutering.

“To get a cat spayed or neutered now costs between £80 and £130. Cats Protection, who are the UK’s biggest cat charity have always offered £10 neutering for people on low incomes. They have recently stopped offering this service in Rotherham and Sheffield, giving people on low income no alternative other than to let their cats breed, or they come to us for help.

AFTER: Ella on the road to recovery

“When their cats breed, they give the offspring away and the new owners of the kittens are in a similar predicament a couple of months later. And the cycle continues.

“Many rescue centres and small rescues like ourselves are getting multiple daily calls from people wanting to surrender their pets as they cannot afford to keep them anymore. Many more simply abandon them, and leave them to breed, and then fend for themselves thus adding to an already overwhelming problem.”

In the background as we speak is Derek, the shining example of a successful rescue.

Helen says: “It all started about six or seven years ago when I was working in Doncaster. There were a few cats milling about on site, one of which was in the car park. He would hang around by the smoking shed and the workers would chuck the crusts of their sandwiches at him.

“They called him the Wabtec Lion and said he had been there about five years and they gave him bits of their lunch. I started to bring him cat food and he would wait for me by my car every night, so I called him Car Park Derek. He would look at me as I drove off and I would shed a little tear as I went home to my cats.

“At Christmas some small kittens were running around and I called Nicola, who said we needed to get them quickly as it was dangerous for them. We trapped two kittens, the mum and an elderly male cat and they went away to be rescued by Rotherham Rescue Rangers.

RUBY: Found in a gutter covered in paint

“My male cat then died so there was room at the inn. The weather was really bad and I couldn’t leave Derek in the car park, so we tricked him with some KFC and put him in the car, but I got him checked over by a vet and he had a horrible back injury. After several X-rays they thought he'd been injured some time before and had probably been in pain for a long time, so it was even more important that I took him home when I did!

“Six years later he’s under the duvet in my bedroom and he’s the love of my life. He’s nearly 7kg and he’s a celebrity on the internet.”

Not all stories have happy endings and Helen added: “We deal with some terribly sad and heartbreaking situations at times, but that said, when we have a success story and we have a happy ending it does make it all worthwhile.

“Nicola and myself were called out really late one night the other week. A lady in Eastwood had found a very young kitten in a bin bag dumped in a bin. When we got her she was very poorly, weighing less than 300 grammes, could barely stand and had very poorly, sore eyes. She is feeling much better now and we have called her Ella.”

Helen recently contacted Rotherham MP Sarah Champion about the situation.

Ms Champion called for support for the group and said: “The rescue team at 4 the Love of Cats in Rotherham are in desperate need of your support. They help local strays; rehoming and rescuing sick, injured, and homeless cats throughout the area. They are an entirely voluntary organisation and rely on donations to cover vet bills for the cats in their care.

“In recent months there has been a huge increase in the homeless cat population. This is becoming worse day by day due to uncontrolled breeding, leaving cats in extremely vulnerable situations. To meet these growing challenges, 4 the Love of Cats need your help. Please visit their Facebook page to find out more.”

The 4 The Love of Cats Rescue (Rotherham) Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/946980486243537