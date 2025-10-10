Heath trust appoints new interim chair
The appointment was formally announced at the trust’s Annual Members Meeting, held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in late September.
Mark will take up the position in January 2026, following the completion of Suzy Brain England OBE’s final term of office at the end of 2025.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “The chair plays a vital role in leading the board, ensuring it sets the organisation’s overall strategy, holds the executive team to account and acts in the best interests of patients and local communities.
“The chair also works closely with the Council of Governors, representing the views of members and the public, and ensuring that the organisation remains open, transparent and focused on delivering high-quality care.”
Mark has been a non-executive director at DBTH since 2020, where he has led board committees covering Charity, People, Finance and Performance and also operated as the chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Health Services Ltd.
He also serves as a non-executive at the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, chair of the NHS Retirement Fellowship Charity, and a trustee at Ashgate Hospice on a voluntary basis.
Mark brings three decades of business experience from a career in the aviation and power generation sector at FTSE 100 company Rolls-Royce plc where he held a range of customer facing leadership positions, including group director for customers and services.
He said: “My professional career has been very much about customer service; bringing people and technology together to deliver outcomes that matter to us all every day.
“At such at this important time for the NHS locally and nationally it is a great privilege to now have this opportunity to serve DBTH as interim chair.
Richard Parker OBE, DBTH chief executive, said: “I look forward to working closely with Mark as we strive to deliver high-quality care for our patients and communities.”
Suzy Brain England OBE, who joined DBTH as chair in 2016, will complete her final term of office and officially step down on December 31, 2025.