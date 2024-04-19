Chester is top dog after his award win

Far from bone idle, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's cherished therapy dog Chester has been honoured with the prestigious Rising Star Award by Therapy Dogs Nationwide for his “outstanding service and commitment to spreading positivity and love.”

Judges also noted: “The Rising Star Award is a testament to Chester’s exemplary efforts and his embodiment of the values of therapy and companionship.”

Describing the compassionate canine and his owner Kay Bartholomew as “an integral part of the trust”, chief nurse Helen Dobson said: “We are incredibly proud of Chester and the meaningful difference he has made in the lives of so many.

“His gentle spirit, unwavering compassion, and innate ability to connect with people make him a true ambassador for therapy dogs everywhere.

“Whether it’s putting a smile on the faces of patients across the hospital or offering solace to individuals in times of distress, Chester’s impact knows no bounds.”

And given the popular pooch has already become a “celebrity across the hospital”, Chester could now be hounded even more thank to his win.

Eileen Slattery, trustee and Chairman at Therapy Dogs Nationwide, said: “We are honoured to present Chester with the Rising Star Award.

“Chester and his owner Kay are prime examples of dedicated volunteers.

“They have gone above and beyond to visit and make people happy.