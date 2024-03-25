Rotherham Hospital

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's response rate for the 2023 NHS national staff survey was 67 per cent – above the national average of 45 per cent.

It was also the highest ever response rate for the trust – last year the organisation reported a rate of just over 60 per cent.

The annual research is conducted each autumn and is the biggest survey of staff opinion in the UK, gathering views on staff experience at work around the seven themes of the NHS People Promise, plus staff engagement and morale.

Dr Richard Jenkins, TRFT chief executive, said: “The results provide us with rich data that helps us understand the views of our colleagues in the hospital and community settings, which helps to inform our decision-making.

“Of the 62 trusts whose surveys are facilitated by Picker, we rank eighth in the league tables.

“In the complete national results, we are also eighth in the north east and Yorkshire ranking for staff ‘agreeing’ or ‘strongly agreeing’ they would recommend it as a place to work, making it the second most improved in the country.”

Of over 100 questions asked as part of the survey, 90 had improved responses, one stayed the same and nine deteriorated.