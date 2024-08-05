The nursing team at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust celebrate being shortlisted for the upcoming Nursing Times Awards.

INITIATIVES to cut hospital stays, improve cleanliness, and reduce anxiety for patients are among the measures that have led to a healthcare trust being shortlisted for three awards in a national ceremony.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has been nominated in the Nursing Times Awards in the categories of Care of Older People, Infection Prevention and Control, and Learning Disabilities Nursing.

The Nursing Times Awards celebrate outstanding contributions in nursing across 25 categories, highlighting achievements in various fields and specialities including mental health, community care, diversity, and inclusion.

The trust has been nominated in the Care of Older People category for initiatives like 'Tea for Two' on wards to promote mobility and social interaction and bedside boards to boost better communication between patients and staff which have helped reduced patients' length of stay.

In the area of Infection Prevention and Control, the trust has been highlighted for its 'Golden Commode Award' which recognises clinical areas maintaining 100 per cent compliance in commode cleanliness and its promotional activities during IPC Week and Hand Hygiene day.

Meanwhile, the Learning Disabilities Nursing team have enhanced care for people with learning disabilities and autism through investment in sensory equipment to reduce anxiety during hospital admissions.

Helen Dobson, chief nurse at trust, said: “Being shortlisted for these awards is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our nursing teams.

“It is an honour to be recognised for our efforts in providing outstanding care to our community.”

The next phase of the awards process will involve in-person presentations by teams to a panel of judges in September.