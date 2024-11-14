Chief nurse at TRFT Helen Dobson

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has outlined the set of commitments to ensure carers receive support and recognition while the person they care for is an inpatient.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers will be given a badge or lanyard to help staff easily identify them, which have been funded by Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

The commitments include acknowledging the contributions of carers to the healthcare system and community, involving carers in making care decisions with the patient’s permission, empowering them to make informed decisions and advocate for the needs of themselves and their loved ones, and working collaboratively to ensure carers receive the best possible support, resources and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A carer or care partner is anyone who cares, unpaid, for a friend or family member who cannot cope without their support due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or addiction.

Hannah Hall, engagement and inclusion lead for the trust, who led on the work said: “We value the impact carers and care partners have on our patients, and the important role they continue to have when patients are receiving hospital care.

“We engaged with the Rotherham Parent Carer Forum, dementia carers groups and Rotherham Carers Forum, amongst others, to ensure we developed a meaningful carer’s promise.

“The lanyards and badges will enable healthcare staff across the Trust to recognise carers, and provide the support they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief nurse Helen Dobson added: "We believe that carers deserve the best possible support.

“The Carer and Care Partner Promise is a reflection of our values caring and together, and our dedication to improving the lives of those who care for loved ones.”