STAFF at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough will be among those in the spotlight when a health trust holds its annual awards ceremony.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has unveiled the shortlist for its annual Star Awards, set to highlight the contributions of local NHS heroes over the past year.

Among those making the shortlist are Daniel Wheater, a physiotherapist at Montagu's Rehab Centre, in the category of 'Fundraising Champion' and the team at Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence who are up for 'Clinical Team of the Year'.

The MEOC is the £15million state-of-the-art surgical unit and dedicated orthopaedic hub which opened at Montagu Hospital earlier this year, focusing on procedures including hand and wrist surgeries, foot and ankle treatments, and knees and hips.

DBTH – which also runs hospitals including Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital – received more than 650 award nominations with the trust’s judging panel whittling the longlist down to 60 shortlisted finalists.

Other categories include 'Unsung Hero', 'Inclusion Champion', 'Wellbeing', 'Support Team of the Year' and 'Medical Technical Services'.

Zoe Lintin, chief people officer at DBTH, said: “The Star Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our colleagues.

“Each nomination reflects the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams across our trust.

“I’m incredibly proud of all our nominees, and I wish the shortlisted individuals the very best of luck.

“Their efforts make a real difference to the lives of our patients and the smooth running of our services.”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at Doncaster Dome on Thursday, October 10.