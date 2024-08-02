Healthwatch Rotherham

HUNDREDS of individuals and groups have shared their views on healthcare services to help inform a new 'Citizen Involvement Strategy.'

NHS South Yorkshire has launched the ‘Start with People: South Yorkshire’ strategy which sets out how the Integrated Care System works alongside people and communities to bring their experiences and voice into shaping health and wellbeing plans and services.

The involvement strategy is a refresh of the first one, published when the ICB was set up in 2022, and has been developed following extensive conversations across a broad range of groups and places.

Healthwatch organisations from across the four areas, including Rotherham, talked to local voluntary and community groups as well as visiting libraries and attending local events.

Groups where people often experience the biggest challenges to their health and wellbeing were a focus.

Around 900 individuals and groups took part in the conversations with Healthwatch including people using food banks, memory cafes, and domestic abuse services as well as veterans and groups for young people.

Feedback included working more with the voluntary and community sector, while others with lived experience of illness were keen to share their experiences to help others and advise those working in healthcare.

Lesley Dabell, non-executive member with responsibility for citizen involvement at NHS South Yorkshire said: “We’ve come away with a really clear set of priorities which will guide the way we work with local people and communities. This is going to be an exciting piece of work and I can’t wait to progress it further.”

The strategy runs from 2024 to 2028 and sets out a range of actions based on the feedback.