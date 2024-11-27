Healthcare duo Cath and Kath win big at two award ceremonies
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's dietetic assistant practitioner Katherine South won an award at the Chief Allied Health Professions Officer Awards for her work on a collaborative project which has helped reduce the number of hospital admissions from care homes.
She was rewarded for her work in the Rotherham Care Homes Hydration Project by receiving the AHP Innovation and Improvement Award.
The project was a collaborative approach between NHS professionals – including the trust’s nutrition and dietetics team and NHS South Yorkshire’s medicines management team – as well as Rotherham Council’s care homes team.
It received funding from NHS England and put a number of hydration projects in place which resulted in improvements including a reduction of ambulance call outs, antibiotic use, laxatives, and urinary tract infections.
The project has also seen the wider team being shortlisted for the upcoming HSJ Awards.
Katherine said: “I am absolutely thrilled about winning the CAHPO award and so grateful for the support I have received.
“The residents are at the heart of the project, so I am very happy with the improvements, and the CAHPO award is the icing on the cake.
“I have to give credit to the care home staff as without their engagement, none of the results would have been possible.
“I really hope that our success has highlighted the difference that hydration and teamwork can make.”
Her colleague at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, occupational therapist Cath Jay, also won the Learner Student of the Year Award at the South Yorkshire Teaching Partnership Awards.
The award recognised her commitment and hard work while completing the Level 6 Occupational Therapist (integrated degree) apprenticeship.
Cath qualified as an occupational therapist in October 2023, but has worked as an assistant health practitioner since she started working for the trust in 1995.
She said: “It was lovely just to have been considered and nominated.
“I never expected to win but it was a lovely surprise and I feel very honoured to have won.”
