Healthcare champion launches new resource for young people

Kym Gleeson of Healthwatch Rotherham - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A HEALTH and social care champion has launched a new resource after discovering younger people in the borough were unaware of the services available to them.

Healthwatch Rotherham is independent from both the NHS and Rotherham Council and supports people of all ages and backgrounds living in the borough, helping to amplify the voices of anyone using services such as GPs, hospitals, dentists, pharmacies, care homes, or home carers.

The organisation, based at the Citizens Advice Building on Upper Millgate, has now launched a Young People's Directory, in print and online at its website, to help the younger generation find reliable and trustworthy information and advice across areas including mental, physical and sexual health.

Healthwatch Rotherham manager Kym Gleeson said: “Our engagement officer has been visiting colleges around the borough over the last year or more and young people have highlighted that they aren't aware of what services are available to them.

“Although we signpost young people to services, when appropriate to do so on an individual basis, this relies on young people being confident enough to reach out to us which can be difficult.

“Our adult mental health directory is one of the most visited pages on our website and our research and campaigns officer felt it would be beneficial to have something similar for young people where they could find information about local and national services available to them all in one place.

“This would help to remove barriers young people may face in getting help as they can access the information privately.

“At the time, we had two medical students from Sheffield University who supported us in compiling the information.

“We have tried to make the directory as comprehensive as possible by covering many aspects of support for young people including bereavement, young carers, special educational needs and disabilities, LGBTQ+, cancer, drug and addiction issues, and homelessness, as well as general information and support.”

She added: “We welcome young people's anonymous feedback through our website's 'Have your say' function at www.healthwatchrotherham.org.uk, emailing [email protected] or by leaving a voicemail on 01709 717130.

“We are also here, through the same channels, to support any young person who would like further information and signposting.”