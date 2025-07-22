Health worker being put through his paces for charity run
Stephen Mitchell, who works for Doncaster-based Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, will be flying the flag for Your Hearts and Minds at the Great North Run on September 7.
A keen long-distance runner and no stranger to half marathons, Stephen will be joining 60,000 other determined and dedicated runners for the 13.1-mile race from Newcastle to South Shields.
He said: “It is a great honour to take part in the Great North Run and support the Your Hearts and Minds charity.
“Running this race is one of my all-time life goals - famous for its warm North East welcome, unbeatable atmosphere and the millions raised for good causes - and I want to thank the charity for making it happen.
“I am hoping to finish the race in two hours which will be a personal best but anything under one hour 46 minutes will be fantastic.”
Stephen has started his busy training schedule which involves running around 30 miles a week.
He will be running the Great North Run with one of his friends who is supporting a suicide prevention charity www.thecalmzone.net
Your Hearts and Mind is a charity for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, based in Tickhill but which helps to make a difference across all the communities supporting people living in Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
Support Stephen by donating via his fundraising page
https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/stephen-mitchell-16ddb.
