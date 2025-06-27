Health trust's three-in-one event
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust will host the fun day – including a charity abseil – at Brumby Hall Sports and Social Club in Scunthorpe on July 19.
Activities include free ice cream, popcorn and candy floss, face-painting, a games area, dance machine, giant Lego and walkabout dinosaurs, soft play area, street food vendors, and RDaSH information stalls.
The RDaSH Bright Futures Summit will also be held at noon for young people to attend followed by the trust’s Annual Members’ Meeting at 2pm.
There will also be the chance to watch RDaSH staff and community groups take part in an It’s a Knockout style competition and quick cricket.
The 160ft abseil will be from a crane and will raise money for the trust’s Your Hearts and Minds Charity.
For more details ring 03000 212100 or email [email protected].
