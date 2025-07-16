Health trust's silver award in defence employer scheme

PROUD: Sally Kilgariff, chief operating officer and executive lead for Armed Forces and Veteran Aware.

A HEALTH trust has achieved a silver award recognising its commitment to supporting the armed forces community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust received confirmation of the Silver Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme by the Ministry of Defence.

The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve the award, the trust updated its policies to ensure reservists are able to take paid time off for training, and are given time if they get deployed.

In addition, the wellbeing team ensured the right support is available to members of staff in the armed forces community so that they can be fully supported.

The award builds on the work the trust has done to support patients from the armed forces and veteran community, having become Veteran Aware accredited in August 2022.

Sally Kilgariff, chief operating officer and executive lead for Armed Forces and Veteran Aware at the trust, said: “I am proud of this achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the importance of our armed forces, whether that be people who are actively serving, reservists or veterans, and we want to support them to get the healthcare they need, as well as supporting members of the armed forces community within our own workforce.”

The Silver Award is valid for five years, during which the trust will continue its journey as a Veteran Aware organisation and as a forces-friendly employer in a bid to achieve the Gold Award.