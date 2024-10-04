Health trust to hold recruitment event
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, will host the event in the Drawing Room at St Catherine’s House, off Tickhill Road, Balby on October 14.
There is free parking and light refreshments will be served.
RDaSH runs a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
Rebecca Sanderson, deputy care group director at Doncaster Mental Health and Learning Disabilities Directorate and organiser of the event, said: “Are you interested in a career in the NHS?
“We’re looking for a wide range of people to fill roles including nurses, administrators, peer support workers and also volunteers.”
The event runs from 12.30pm until 3pm and there will be teams on hand to talk about roles available and offer more information about working or volunteering for RDaSH.
