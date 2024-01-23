The interior of one of the clinics

Our Future Health announced the milestone just over a year after it started recruiting for the programme which is creating a detailed picture of health in the UK by collecting and linking genetic and other health data for millions of people.

The programme – a collaboration between the public sector, life sciences companies and leading UK health charities – aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions including dementia, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clinic opened at Boots at Parkgate Shopping last summer and clinics are also available at Boots at Sheffield's Heeley Retail Park and Cortonwood Retail Park in Barnsley.

Dr David Crichton, medical director at NHS South Yorkshire said: “Our Future Health has the potential to enable discoveries that help change our health system from one where we treat people who are sick to being much more focused on preventing people form getting sick in the first place.

“I would encourage people in South Yorkshire to join me and look at signing up as it is a positive thing you can do for your own health, and you will also be making a positive contribution to the future health of people across the world.”

Anyone over 18 can volunteer by signing up online – visit www.tinyurl.com/OFHVolunteer.