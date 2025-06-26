Health plan sets path for longer lives
If successful, it will turn around the legacy of industrial disease which still blights many communities, and address the impact of poverty on health and life-expectancy, which swings between the most deprived and most affluent communities.
The Health is Wath report was launched at a meeting of South Yorkshire Integrated Care Partnership, a body chaired by county Mayor Oliver Coppard.
It sets out a route for tackling health inequalities, which are beyond the scope of the NHS in isolation.
I the plan succeeds, it could mean men getting another 15 years of good health, with an expectation of 11 more years of good health for women.
Life expectancy could rise by five years, too.
The report covers a four-part plan, aimed at improving health across people’s whole lifespan.
Mayor Coppard said: “For too long in this country, where we’re born has made a difference to how healthy we are, and how long we live.
“I refuse to allow a baby born here tomorrow to have any less chance of living their fullest life, than a baby born in the wealthiest parts of our country.
“That’s why I’ve made health central to my role as mayor.”
The report sets out steps to tackle the root causes of ill health, including poor housing and unhealthy food; making sure health is considered in all decision-making, from transport to education; improving health across the board, with more focus where most needed; ensuring everyone can experience improved prosperity.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority will now consider the report.
