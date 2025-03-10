Health champion joins national campaign for feedback

Kym Gleeson of Healthwatch Rotherham - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A HEALTH and social care champion has joined a national campaign to encourage people in Rotherham to give feedback on the services they receive after it was revealed one in five (19 per cent) of people in England feel they lack the time to do so.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Share for Better Care Week, which runs until Sunday (March 2), television presenter, author and columnist Dr Ranj Singh has teamed up with the Care Quality Commission and Healthwatch England to urge people to share their recent health and social care experiences.

The appeal follows new research which found that just a fifth (20 per cent) of people in England have given any feedback in the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym Gleeson, Healthwatch Rotherham manager, said: “Share for Better Care is a key project for us.

“We would encourage Rotherham people to tell us about the care they have experienced recently, whether this be good or bad, from any health service setting.

“It could be from an optician or clinical services such as GP or hospital.

“We would love to hear from people who have used adult social care, as we don't hear enough about how people feel about the care they have received, either in their own home or in a care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to hear it all – only through people sharing their experiences can we challenge and change the things that aren't working so well and celebrate the things that are.”

Feedback can be given, anonymously if preferred, via www.healthwatchrotherham.org.uk/key-projects-and-consultations, emailing [email protected] or calling 01709 717130.