Health campaign launched to raise awareness of bladder cancer symptoms
As part of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month and the recently launched Peace of Mind campaign, the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance wants people to be vigilant and proactive in seeking medical advice if they notice any concerning changes in their bodies.
More than 10,000 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the UK and, while it predominantly affects older people, it can occur at any age.
Health bosses say recognising the early signs and symptoms of bladder cancer is “crucial” as early detection increases the chances of effective treatment.
Symptoms include:
- Blood in your wee
- An urgent need to wee, or needing to go more often
- A burning sensation when weeing
- Lower back pain
- Pelvic pain
- Unexplained weight loss
- Swelling in the feet
Dr Steph Edgar, clinical lead for the SYB Cancer Alliance, said: “Being attuned to your body and recognising any changes is crucial.
“Bladder cancer, like many cancers, is most treatable when caught early.
“If you experience any of these symptoms, get Peace of Mind and arrange to see your GP as soon as possible.”
She added: “Most people with these symptoms don’t have bladder cancer, but it is better to see your GP so you can get a diagnosis as soon as possible.”
For more information about the Peace of Mind campaign and bladder cancer symptoms, visit the campaign website https://bit.ly/4dp0h9O.
