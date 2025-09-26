Health bosses urge use of NHS app
Designed to help patients manage their care from their phone, the app is a simple way to check appointments, receive reminders, and avoid missing important updates.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “With thousands of appointments taking place at DBTH every week, it’s one of the most effective ways for people to stay organised.
“The NHS App gives users access to a range of helpful features including appointment details, prescription requests, test results, and more – all in one secure place.
“Once downloaded and set up, users can also enable push notifications, meaning they receive timely alerts and reminders directly to their mobile device.
“The NHS App is free and available to anyone aged 13 or over who is registered with a GP in England. It can be downloaded from the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), and takes just minutes to set up.
“While DBTH is encouraging as many people as possible to go digital, letters, text messages and other traditional forms of communication will still be available for those who prefer them.”
Denise Smith, chief operating officer at DBTH, said: "The NHS App helps patients stay on top of their care, ensuring services run as smoothly as possible and helping us to reduce waiting lists.”
To find out more or to get started, visit: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/nhs-app/.