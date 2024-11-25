Health bosses urge eligible residents to get winter jabs

By Jill Theobald
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:16 BST
Dr David CrichtonDr David Crichton
Dr David Crichton
ELIGIBLE South Yorkshire residents who are yet to have their vaccines are being encouraged to book soon to protect themselves in preparation for winter.

Nearly three quarter of a million – 747,148 - Covid and flu vaccinations have been given to eligible people in the region since the autumn vaccines campaign began in September.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “Vaccines are our best defence for those most at risk as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors and they can be life saving for people more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like Covid and flu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is important to have your jabs even if you have been vaccinated for Covid and flu before due to viruses changing and the protection from the vaccine fading over time.”

Those eligible can book an appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or call 119 for free.

Related topics:David CrichtonSouth YorkshireVaccines

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice