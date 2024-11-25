Health bosses urge eligible residents to get winter jabs

Dr David Crichton

ELIGIBLE South Yorkshire residents who are yet to have their vaccines are being encouraged to book soon to protect themselves in preparation for winter.

Nearly three quarter of a million – 747,148 - Covid and flu vaccinations have been given to eligible people in the region since the autumn vaccines campaign began in September.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “Vaccines are our best defence for those most at risk as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors and they can be life saving for people more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like Covid and flu.

“It is important to have your jabs even if you have been vaccinated for Covid and flu before due to viruses changing and the protection from the vaccine fading over time.”

Those eligible can book an appointment via the NHS website, NHS App, or call 119 for free.