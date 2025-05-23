Health bosses issue bank holiday NHS reminder
The Emergency Departments at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals including Doncaster Royal Infirmary will remain open 24 hours a day for life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or suspected stroke.
However, for less urgent health concerns, residents are encouraged to consider alternative services to help keep emergency care available for those who need it most.
Alternative options include Montagu Hospital Minor Injuries Unit in Mexborough, which is open 9am to 9pm daily (last admission 8pm) for sprains, minor burns, cuts and grazes.
Residents can call NHS 111 or visit www.111.nhs.uk for advice on the most appropriate care.
Many local pharmacies will be open with reduced hours and can help with minor ailments such as coughs, colds and rashes.
To find out more about local services and how to stay well this bank holiday, visit www.dbth.nhs.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.