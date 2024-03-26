Dr David Crichton

Some NHS services such as GP surgeries and pharmacies may be closed or running on a reduced service.

GPs also often see an increase in the number of people requesting regular repeat medication urgently because they have run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who take regular prescribed medication are being reminded to ensure they have enough to cover the Easter break.

Anyone running out should contact their local pharmacist or NHS 111 for an emergency supply.

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire medical director, said: “Over bank holidays, A&E and hospital departments get extremely busy and we continue to see some people attending who don’t know where else to go when usual services are closed.

“Choosing the right service not only means you receive the treatment you require but also helps reduce pressure on urgent care teams, allowing them to focus on those who need them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visiting your local pharmacy ,or calling 111 can potentially save you time and prevent an unnecessary journey, as well as making the difference for A&E departments and 999 to treat those with more serious conditions or injuries in a timely manner.”

Selected pharmacies will be available for prescriptions, non-urgent medical advice, and treatment of common ailments – a full list of participating pharmacies, including opening hours, can be found on the NHS South Yorkshire website – www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/.